2025 Nat’l Youth Games: Enabulele Sure Of Team Edo Success

The Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has expressed confidence that Team Edo will record an outstanding performance at the 9th National Youth Games (NYG), billed to hold in Asaba, Delta State, from August 26 to September 6, 2025.

Speaking through his Media Officer, Mr. Edoko Wilson Edoko, Enabulele described the Games as a strong platform for nurturing grassroots talent and an opportunity for Edo’s young athletes to shine.

“We are going into this competition with the youngest athletes in the country. For us, it is not about chasing victory at all costs, but ensuring that our young ones use this opportunity as a foundation for development and self-discovery.

“Edo believes in grassroots identification and talent grooming, and with the full support of our amiable Governor, Monday Okpebholo, we are confident of an impressive outing,” Edoko quoted the Commission Chairman as saying.

Team Edo enters the competition with a boost from its strong showing at the South-South zonal eliminations, where it qualified in several ball games.

These include female handball, male and female cricket, male baseball, male and female rugby, female football, male and female beach volleyball, female hockey, and female volleyball. The team will also compete in athletics, swimming, acrobatics, board sports, and other events.

Enabulele further stressed that Edo’s approach to the Games is built on sustainability and youth empowerment rather than quick-fix glory. According to him, “Our initiative is really working.

The National Youth Games is more than just winning medals – it is about national unity, exposure for our athletes, and building a strong pipeline for the future. Edo is proud to be leading this charge.”

The 2025 edition of the NYG, themed “We are the Future,” officially kicks off on August 29 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium with a grand opening ceremony featuring top musicians and cultural troupes.

The Games will be declared open by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, representing President Bola Tinubu.

Delta State is hosting the Games for the third consecutive time. Over 37 sports will be contested across venues such as the Stephen Keshi Stadium and Indoor Sports Hall, Government House Squash Court, Asaba Sports Club, Anglican Girls Grammar School, and the Commissioners’ Quarters.