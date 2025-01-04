2025, My Forward Looking Year – Pastor Evelyn 

Share

The leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has urged Christian faithfuls to focus on their future and stop looking at where they are coming from.

She also called on Christians to keep their mouth shut from evil utterances if they want to move forward.

Pastor Evelyn stated this at the cross-over night service held at the church auditorium located at Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos.

As inspired by the Holy Spirit, she declared the year 2025, as ‘My Forward Looking Year’. This she backed up with the release of a new anointing sticker with the inscription ‘ My Forward Looking Year’.

Quoting from the book of Proverbs 4:24-27, she also encouraged Christians to seek the sanctifying spirit that will help them move forward in all their endeavours.

The notable clergy also urged the children of God to make Jesus Christ their All and All, so as to run the race successfully to the end, stressing that they should seek the wisdom of God because wisdom builds patience which overlooks a lot of things.

The SCOAN leader further advised Christians to focus on their future and not dwell on their past, stressing that for them to move forward, they must conquer their past because Jesus is only concerned about their future as his children.

“Jesus Christ is a tomorrow thinker and so should all his children”, she noted as she prayed for believers not to fall into the trap of looking back.

The candlelight cross-over service is an annual event the SCOAN uses to usher in the new year and this attracts millions of people across the world, who connect to Emmanuel TV live to be part of the service.

As usual, the church was filled to capacity in the 2024 candlelight service as visitors from other states in Nigeria, Africa, Europe and other parts of the world were not left out.

‘Those who could not visit the church physically joined through the Emmanuel TV channel and other live-streaming portals including social media platforms.

