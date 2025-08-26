2025 MTOTY Entries’ Deadline Extended To September 5

…as overall winner get N10m, other rewards

The deadline for the submission of entries for the 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOTY) competition has been extended by two weeks. The entries, which initially was flagged-off on Tuesday, June 24, and expected to close on Friday, August 22, 2025, have now been extended with the new deadline fixed for Friday, September 5, 2025.

Announcing the extension, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Uzodinma Odenigbo, explained that the decision was made in response to requests from teachers, who asked for additional time to complete their submissions. “We have received significant interest from teachers across the country who requested more time to prepare and submit their entries. This extension is to ensure that as many deserving teachers as possible can participate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Champion of the 2025 Maltina Teacher of The Year Award, instituted by Nigerian Breweries Plc, under the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, in 2025, will receive N10 million cash, a trophy, and a capacity development training opportunity abroad, while school will get infrastructure project worth N30 million. The first-runner up will get N5 million cash; and second runnerup will go home with N3 million cash; with the state champions receiving N1 million each.

In the previous editions of the annual competition, the overall winner got N6 million cash, while the first runner-up received N3 million; and the second runner-up went home with N2.5 million, respectively, and state champions’ cash prizes was N500,000 each. The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is open to all secondary school teachers currently teaching in Nigeria.

The competition, Odenigbo stated, remains an effective intervention programme geared towards giving pride to the teaching profession and improving the education sector in Nigeria as a whole.

He, however, noted that eligible teachers interested in taking part in the competition are to log on to websites dedicated to the competition to complete their application online, or alternatively download the form and send the completed form via a designated email for the competition. The Corporate Affairs Director, who reiterated the commitment of the company to rewarding teachers, stressed:

“The overall winner for the competition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, a capacity development training abroad, and a school infrastructure project worth N30 million in his/her school.

“The first runner-up of the competition will equally receive a trophy and a total sum of N5 million, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total sum of N3 million. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1 million each.”