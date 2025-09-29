2025: Moghalu Carpets ADC Running Mate Over Misinformation

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Deputy Governorship Candidate, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, as a political greenhorn, warning him to desist from misleading the Anambra electorate.

Moghalu was reacting to a recent statement credited to Nwobu, in which he claimed that the Labour Party had no valid governorship candidate and questioned the party’s authenticity at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued by Moghalu’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Johnson Okoye, the campaign team dismissed Nwobu’s remarks as laughable and disgraceful, describing them as a desperate attempt to remain relevant.

Okoye clarified that both Moghalu’s name and that of his running mate, Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro, were clearly published by INEC in the official list of candidates for the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election.

“This is not only laughable but disgraceful, a desperate attempt to stay relevant by dragging the name of a man whose credibility and popularity are already established,” Okoye stated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. George Moghalu is the duly recognized Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in Anambra State. The names of Dr. George Moghalu and Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro have been officially published by INEC as required by law. INEC, not political jesters like Dr. Nwobu, is the only authority that determines candidates,” he added.

Okoye further emphasized that no amount of falsehood, blackmail, or empty noise could change the fact that Moghalu remains the valid Labour Party candidate for the election.

“It is shameful that instead of explaining why his party is not campaigning for the forthcoming Governorship election, Dr. Nwobu has reduced himself to a daily routine of name-dropping Moghalu. Clearly, the ADC candidate has nothing to offer Ndi Anambra. no ideas, no vision only blackmail, slander, and cheap propaganda,” Okoye said.

He described Nwobu’s approach as the behaviour of political apprentices, insisting that Anambra voters are too enlightened to be distracted.

“While unserious candidates like the ADC deputy candidate waste time on lies and character assassination, Dr. George Moghalu remains on the ground, moving from community to community across all 179 towns of Anambra State. Ndi Anambra have continued to embrace his message of security, good governance, and prosperity. We therefore challenge Dr. Nwobu to show Ndi Anambra their candidate’s plan for the state if they have any, instead of running from pillar to post discussing the Labour Party candidate,” he concluded.