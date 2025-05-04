New Telegraph

May 4, 2025
2025 Miss Hotlegs Queens crowned in private ceremony

The Miss Hotlegs Nigeria Organisation has officially unveiled its 2024/25 titleholders following a private and exclusive crowning ceremony held on April 6, 2025.

In a moment of elegance and significance, Millicent Obi was crowned Miss Hotlegs Nigeria 2024/25, standing out for her poise, beauty, and strong sense of purpose.

She is joined by Miracle Kalu as first Runner-Up, and Adelowo Hannah as 2nd Runner-Up.

The low-key event, conducted without public attendance, was a reflection of the organisation’s refined approach this year—focused on substance, impact, and authenticity over spectacle.

Despite the private setting, the ceremony marked a meaningful milestone in the Miss Hotlegs journey, ushering in a new chapter for the crowned queens.

According to Mosy Oginni the pageant organiser, the “2024/25 queens will now begin their reign, representing the Miss Hotlegs brand in various initiatives that promote confidence, creativity, and empowerment among women across Nigeria.

Queen Millicent Obi is described as a passionate advocate and a Beauty Queen who hails from imo state Nigeria. A final year student of university of Abuja, Nigeria.

“I’m a self-driven and motivated individual with a deep passion for advocacy, community engagement, and social justice. I’m not only a beauty queen but also a dedicated advocate for social justice and climate justice.

“My work involves partnering with community gatekeepers, stakeholders, and religious leaders to address social issues within communities. I uses my platform in the pageantry world to fight for what is right and ensure community members are included in decision-making processes. My journey in the pageant world began at a young age, and i have gained recognition for my efforts. One of my most notable achievements is winning the first runner-up position in Miss HotLegs Nigeria 2023, which has provided me with a broader platform to engage with stakeholders and address social issues, ” she said.

