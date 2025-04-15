2025 MASA Isonyin Half Marathon Gets Royal Blessings

Share

Preparations are in full swing for the 2025 edition of the MASA Isonyin Half Marathon (MIHM), as the Athletic Federation of Nigeria officially certified the race route.

Organisers have also confirmed a new date for the highly anticipated event – August 23, 2025.

Adding cultural weight to the announcement, the Saderiren of Isonyin, HRH Àlaiyeluwa Oba Abdulrasheed Omotayo Cossy Salami, offered his full support and royal blessing for the event’s success.

“The MASA Isonyin Half Marathon is a welcome initiative that uplifts our youth and community. I give it my full royal blessing and urge all to support this noble cause,” the monarch stated.

The race is the brainchild of Dr Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), PhD, the President of MASA Foundation, whose commitment to youth empowerment and grassroots development continues to drive impactful initiatives in Ogun State and beyond.

With the theme “Running for Exposure,” the 2025 edition aims to unearth athletic talent, promote a culture of healthy living, and shine a spotlight on the rich traditions and hospitality of Isonyin, Ijebu North East Local Government, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Over 2,500 runners from across Nigeria and abroad are expected to compete in what promises to be a vibrant and high-energy gathering.

