2025 M&A: Expert Projects Nigeria, Others To Attract Global Partners

As businesses take positions to explore gains in the new year, it has been projected that mergers and acquisitions will play significant roles in the plans.

Moreover, there are good reasons why Africa’s economies will attract substantial attention from global investors, with Nigeria and other players in emerging markets prepared for such partnership.

According to the CEO, Corporate & Advisory at Deal Leaders International, Andrew Bahlmann, the local landscape for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is poised for significant transformation in the coming years, particularly within emerging African markets.

In his report titled “Six M&A trends and predictions in African markets for 2025,” he observed that with increasing economic growth, a rising middle class and an evolving regulatory environment, Africa’s economies were attracting substantial attention from global investors.

According to him, “I expect six key trends to shape the M&A space in 2025 as Africa emerges as a growing hub for deal-making: As the larger African economies continue to develop, cross-border M&A activity can be expected to surge, driven by the quest for new growth opportunities.

Global investors, particularly from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and SA, will increasingly look towards Africa’s untapped potential in sectors such as technology, natural resources and consumer goods.

“Increasing levels of intracontinental trade through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will begin to facilitate a more seamless flow of capital across borders by removing tariffs and reducing non-tariff barriers.

It will take time, but by creating a more interconnected regional market it will likely foster greater collaboration and, in turn, M&A activity between African nations.

“I anticipate that digital transformation will be one of the main drivers of activity in Africa. The continent is seeing rapid growth in mobile and internet penetration, and SA technology companies are at the forefront of the region’s economic expansion.

Investors will focus on acquiring companies with strong digital capabilities, from ecommerce platforms to fintech and artificial intelligence.

“Tech M&A deals in Africa have already gained significant momentum. In the coming years fintech in particular will be one of the most attractive sectors, as financial inclusion remains a critical priority across the continent.

The growth of mobile money, online banking services and digital lending platforms will make the African fintech space a prime target for both regional and global investors.

“A notable example of a technology-driven M&A deal is the acquisition of leading SA e-commerce company Takealot by Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus.

The deal, which saw Naspers consolidate its investments in e-commerce and technology, reflects the growing interest in Africa’s burgeoning tech sector.

In 2025 I expect this trend to intensify with even larger global players entering the market. “EU regulations mean environmental, social & governance (ESG) considerations will arrive in SA in a big way in the coming year.

They are becoming increasingly important in M&A decision-making globally, and Africa will be no exception. “Africa’s vast natural resources will be a target in M&A activity and sustainability factors will have to be core to any deal.

Investors will look to acquire companies that align with their own ESG principles, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture and waste management — and African companies should prepare themselves to align if they wish to participate in the global economy.

“With abundant natural resources like solar energy and wind, Africa is positioning itself as a leader in the renewable energy space.

By 2025 companies focused on solar, wind and geothermal power are expected to see an influx of acquisitions from global and regional investors seeking to tap into the green energy revolution.

“A notable recent M&A deal in Africa’s renewable energy sector was Engie’s acquisition of Lekela Power, a renewable energy company with a portfolio of wind and solar projects across Africa.

“Private equity (PE) and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in M&A transactions in Africa.

These investors are increasingly interested in sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare and agribusiness, where Africa presents significant growth potential.

