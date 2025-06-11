Anambra 2025: LP, APC Kick Against N800m Payment For Campaign Permit

Share

The sixteen political parties contesting the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state are to pay a total sum of N800 million to the Anambra state government for them to be issued with permit or license to mount their respective campaign billboards.

A breakdown of this total sum shows that a political party is to pay the sum N50, million each before the party would be allowed to commence outdoor political campaigns in the area.

This recent directive by the Anambra state government is already generating controversy in the state as the duo of the Labour Party and the All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed the order from the state government.

According to the Labour Party candidate Chief George Moghalu “they are jokers as far as I am concerned and we want to see who would arrest people wearing campaign T shirts and face caps or arrest some driving a branded vehicle”

Also speaking the Coordinator APC Elders Forum Chief Bunty Onuigbo described the directive as a tactical way of shutting out the voice of the opposition parties.

“That is what they trying to do so that other parties cannot campaign and it would be only APGA that would be going on campaigns ”

“How do we confirm of Gov Charles Soludo and APGA will pay ? How transparent is that agency to show us the evidence of payment by APGA which is the party in power at the moment? ”

“They cannot stop the voice of the masses and tactics cannot save APGA from losing the election ” he stated .

This sum is aside the cost of mounting of billboards which the putting up billboards which is between the advertisement companies and the political parties.

According to Managing Director and CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertisment Agency ANSAA Mr Tony Odili Ujubuonu ,

“The permit comes with a statutory fee of N50 million only payable to the Anambra state government account ”

“This campaign fee grants the parties the right to deploy their campaign materials and activities using posters , public address system, branded vehicles, banners fliers , Bunting T shirts , caps , street storms , rallies , and sundry in locations across the cities villages and communities of the twenty one local government areas of the state”

Similarly the agency insisted that all campaign materials intended for outdoor display by political parties and candidates must be vetted by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria ARCON before they are posted.

The agency further directed that “no individual, political party or group or support group is permitted to erect billboards or any advertisment structures in any part of Anambra state”

“Only advertising practitioners registered and licensed by the Advertisement Regulatory Council of Nigeria ARCON a federal government agency are authorized to erect and manage such structures within the state as permitted by ANSAA ” he said.

