2025 Licensing Round’ll Be More Transparent, Globally Competitive –NUPRC

Commission Chief Executive (CCE). Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, has said that the 2025 licensing round that the commission will conduct on December 1, is anticipated to be even more transparent and globally competitive than the 2024 round.

He stated that the initiative is designed to open new frontiers, unlock fresh prospects and further strengthen our reserves base.

Komolafe, represented by the Deputy Director of Human Resources, Corporate Services and Administration, NUPRC, Efemona Bassey, spoke during his goodwill message at the end of a twoday strategic media workshop for Energy Correspondents in Lagos.

He stated that the NUPRC remains fully committed to the naional aspiration of adding one million incremental barrels of oil per day to the nation’s daily production profile.

He added that this year alone, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production has, on multiple occasions, exceeded 1.7million barrels per day, demonstrating the nation’s capacity to surpass the target of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to him, the nation’s rig count has risen to nearly 70, with over 40 rigs active. He also said that the Final Investment Decisions valued in billions of dollars have been taken, and within the last 10 months, NUPRC has approved Field Development Plans worth approximately $20 billion.

Komolafe said: “Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is unequivocal in its mandate: the press, radio, television, and all agencies of mass communication shall always be free to uphold the responsibility and accountability of government to the people.

Likewise, Section 7(m) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 directs the NUPRC to publish reports and statistics on upstream petroleum operations, an obligation rooted in transparency and designed to stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

“It is therefore clear that at the heart of both our missions, yours as the Fourth Estate of the Realm and ours, as a regulatory institution, is a shared commitment to openness, accountability and service to the Nigerian people.

“This workshop was conceived with that shared purpose in mind, to give you a deeper, behind-thescenes understanding of the Commission’s work and Nigeria’s dynamic upstream petroleum industry.

Over the past two days, our subject-matter experts from exploration, development, production, acreage management, economic regulation, host community relations, and other critical departments have offered you first-hand insights into the sector’s evolving realities.”

He added: “One central takeaway from these engagements is that, globally, investments in oil and gas are declining as countries intensify the shift towards cleaner energy.

Despite this global headwind, Nigeria has continued to record steady, measurable progress in the upstream sector. This has been driven by the Commission’s regulatory instruments developed under the PIA and further reinforced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s far- reaching Executive Orders.

“As we advance these reforms and attract much-needed investments, the role of the media becomes more critical. Nigeria’s position as Africa’s leading producer depends not just on policy, regulation and geology, but also on how the nation’s story is told.”