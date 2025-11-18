2025 Licensing Round To Be More Transparent, Globally Competitive – NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that its 2025 licensing round, scheduled for December 1, will be more transparent and globally competitive than the 2024 edition.

The initiative aims to open new frontiers, unlock fresh prospects, and strengthen Nigeria’s petroleum reserves.

Commission Chief Executive, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, represented by Deputy Director Efemona Bassey, made the announcement during a goodwill message at the close of a two-day strategic media workshop for energy correspondents in Lagos.

Komolafe highlighted Nigeria’s growing production capacity, noting that daily crude output has repeatedly exceeded 1.7 million barrels per day this year. He added that the nation’s rig count is nearly 70, with over 40 active rigs, and that NUPRC has approved Field Development Plans worth about $20 billion in the past ten months.

“Despite global declines in oil and gas investments due to shifts toward cleaner energy, Nigeria continues to record steady progress in the upstream sector,” Komolafe said. “This growth is driven by regulatory instruments under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and reinforced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Executive Orders.”

The CCE emphasized the critical role of the media in shaping investor perception and promoting Nigeria’s energy sector. “Your reporting must remain factual, contextual, and development-oriented, reflecting the nation’s opportunities and progress, not merely its challenges,” he said.

Komolafe reiterated NUPRC’s commitment to transparency, noting that updates are consistently published via the Commission’s website, social media platforms, and quarterly magazine, The Upstream Gaze. He called for continued collaboration between the media and the regulator to ensure accurate public information.

He concluded by echoing President Tinubu’s admonition to journalists at the 21st Nigerian Guild of Editors Annual Conference 2025: “Report boldly, but truthfully. Critique government policy with knowledge and fairness. Your aim must never be to tear down, but to help build a better society.”