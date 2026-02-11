2025 Licensing Round: NUPRC Woos Global Investors, Offers 50 Oil, Gas Blocks

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has urged global investors to take advantage of fresh opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, announcing that the country has opened 50 oil and gas blocks under the 2025 licensing round. The Commission’s Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 had created a predictable, transparent and investorfriendly regulatory environment, positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination for upstream investment.

Eyesan made this known yesterday in her Host Country Address at the opening of the 10th Anniversary of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2026 in Lagos. According to her, the licensing round was aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s vast upstream potential through reforms that align with global best practices. The NUPRC boss in a statement signed by the Commission’s Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that Nigeria was leveraging renewed global interest in Africa’s hydrocarbons to attract credible investors into the sector.

She said: “To facilitate resource access, Nigeria has launched the 2025 licensing round, offering 50 oil and gas blocks across various terrains. “This initiative reflects a targeted approach to responsible resource development. We invite capable investors to participate and help realise Nigeria’s promising upstream potential.” She disclosed that Africa’s energy investment outlook had significantly improved in the last three years, with the continent now commanding a larger share of global capital expenditure.

Of the $520 billion projected in worldwide capital investment this year, Africa expects to attract between $48 billion and $50 billion. over eight per cent of the total. This is a significant increase from previous years when it was below four per cent. Eyesan attributed the resurgence to renewed investor confidence in both frontier and established basins, especially in Nigeria,share of global capital expenditure. Of the $520 billion projected in worldwide capital investment this year, Africa expects to attract between $48 billion and $50 billion. over eight per cent of the total.

This is a significant increase from previous years when it was below four per cent. Eyesan attributed the resurgence to renewed investor confidence in both frontier and established basins, especially in Nigeria, Namibia and Mozambique. She stressed, however, that beyond foreign inflows, domestic and regional capital formation remains critical to securing Africa’s longterm energy future. “As we work to draw in more external investment, encouraging capital formation within Africa remains essential. Domestic capital brings stronger commitment and stability, creating more opportunities for development,” the NUPRC chief said.