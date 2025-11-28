New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
November 28, 2025
2025 Licensing Round Commences From December 1 – NUPRC

  • November 28, 2025
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Friday announced the official commencement of the 2025 Nigeria Petroleum Licensing Round with effect from 1st of December 2025.

In a statement by the Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the licensing round is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and with the approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources

He stated that the commission has identified 50 oil and gas blocks across onshore and offshore (shallow and deepwater) terrains spanning several diverse basins that will be made available to interested investors.

