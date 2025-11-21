2025 Licensing Round Bid Portal On NUPRC’s Website Dec 1

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, has said that the bid portal for the 2025 licensing round would go live on the NUPRC’s website on December 1, 2025.

He promised to deliver a transparent 2025 licensing round and further stated that the licensing round will undergo two stages, adding that the first will be the technical phase and that those who scale through will progress to the commercial phase.

The NUPRC boss stated this when executives of Ludoil Energy of Italy visited the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement on the commission’s X yesterday.

Komolafe said, “The portal for the licensing round will go live on December 1. The licensing round will be transparent and fair in line with the provisions of the PIA, 2021. We do not discriminate. We invite all potential investors to participate.”

In his remarks, the Group Chief Technical Officer, LudoilEnergy SPA, Mr Paolo Fedeli, said Ludoil Energy was keen on participating in the 2025 licensing round.

He said, “We are seeing Nigeria as our next target for growth because Nigeria is the largest producer in Africa. Your next round of licensing is an opportunity for us.”