2025 Licensing Round: 50 Oil And Gas Blocks For Grab –NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Commission (NUPRC) has stated that the commission has identified 50 oil and gas blocks across onshore and offshore (shallow and deepwater) terrains spanning across several diverse basins that will be made available to interested investors.

According to a statement by the Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, the official commencement of the 2025 Nigeria Petroleum Licensing Round took effect from 1st of December 2025.

He stated that the licensing round is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and with the approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Komolafe said: “The licensing round is a key component of the commission’s mandate under the PIA to enhance Nigeria’s upstream development, attract investment, and expand national hydrocarbon reserves.

“The NUPRC reaffirms its commitment to an open, fair, transparent and competitive bid process. We are also committed to partnering with entities that share our dedication to excellence, safety and environmental stewardship.

“It is a great privilege to announce the 2025 Petroleum Licensing Round. We look forward to your participation and are excited about the prospects that this new phase will bring to the forefront of the energy industry.’