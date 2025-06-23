2025 LGAN Northern Zone Golf Championship: Teenager, Agbo Emerges As Best Gross Winner

Share

After a three-day teeing at the Minna Cantonment Golf Course, teenage golfing sensation, Grace Agbo of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja emerged the champion of the 2025 Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) Northern zone Golf Championship.

The championship which commenced on Wednesday in Minna, Niger State, had 250 golfers from across the country jostled for honours at the Minna Cantonment Golf Club.

Agbo emerged as the best gross champion, after she returned a total gross score of 246 over three days to beat 45 other lady golfers who made the final cut in the ladies handicap 0-18 female category.

Agbo who overcame initial nerves, saw her return a disappointing 90 gross on Day 1 as she dropped to the fourth position on the leader board However, she bounced back, returning 83 gross to tie for second with Ali Janet (87, 86) on Day 2.

She carried the momentum to the third and final day, where she played her best golf of the championship, returning an impressive 73 gross to claim an emphatic victory.

Her closest challenger, Janet, returned a total gross score of 258 after playing 87, 86, 86 over three days to finish as second runner-up.

