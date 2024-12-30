2025: Lagos’ll Conduct Council Poll In 20 LGAs, 37 LCDAs –APC

Share

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says council election will hold in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in 2025.

The APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, made this clarification in a statement yesterday in Lagos, following speculations about the status of the 37 LCDAs in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the move by the House of Assembly to create Area Administrative Councils in replacement of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) through the proposed Local Government Administration Bill has been opposed by political stakeholders.

The bill is titled: A Bill for a Law to provide for Local Government’s System, Establishment And Administration And to Consolidate All Laws On Local Government Administration And Connected Purposes is still being considered on the floor of the House.

The Assembly ,during a recent public hearing, said the bill was being considered to replace the current 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state (LCDAs) with Area Administrative Councils.

According to the House, the bill to restructure local government administration in the state followed the Supreme Court judgment on financial autonomy for local governments.

Speaking on this, Ojelabi said: “In recent times, the leadership of APC in Lagos State has been inundated by the media, party members and other stakeholders on information about the conduct of the forthcoming Local Government elections most specially if elections will hold in the 37 Local Council Development Areas – LCDAs.

