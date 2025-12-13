2025: KWASU Attracts N100m Research Grants In Engineering

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, in the Moro local government area, has attracted grants of over N100m on research and innovation in engineering, technology, agriculture and veterinary sciences in 2025.

Speaking at the 13th convocation ceremony of the University on Saturday, the vice Chancellor of the KWASU, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, disclosed that Dr Mustapha Kabiru and Dr Adesina Lambe Mutalub of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the University, separately, won the National Research Fund (NRF) grants of cumulative worth over N35m.

The VC also said that the duo of Dr. Ololade Latifat Abdulrahman and Dr. Judith Adejoke Falola-Olasunkanmi of the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences won S50,000 in the Future Africa Research Leadership Fellowship, South Africa.

He added: “It is worthy to note that Dr. Abdulrahman and Dr. Falola-Olasunkanmi are the only

Nigerians on the list of 22 winners this year.”

Professor Jimoh also said that the culture of research and grant winning among students of the University is still active, adding that

44 of the students received grants of N100,000 each to undertake various research projects during the 14th Undergraduate

Research Day.

“This is our strategic investment in promising ideas and future

breakthroughs from our students”, he said.

The VC, who also disclosed that engineers in the University revived and converted a grounded vehicle from petrol-power to electric and

converted some vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), lauded the state government for patronising the institution’s vehicle conversion centres to bring up grounded government vehicles.

“Recently, some converted vehicles

were handed over to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology, and more are on the way to be delivered.

“Importantly too, our engineers have fabricated a prototype electric vehicle from the scratch. This is an advancement to converting from petrol to electric as all materials were assembled by the engineers. The prototype was on display at

the school exhibition last Tuesday.

“KWASU is one of the pilot institutions selected for the Presidential initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, PiCNG. For this, we have established two CNG Conversion centres in Malete and Ilorin, while we are set to receive CNG buses and tricycles to

improve mass transit in and around the campus.

In his address at the event, the Visitor to the University, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Saadatu Modibbo-Kawu, said the state government remains committed to repositioning the education sector for greatness.

“KWASU, in particular, has benefitted from this renewed commitment to academic growth and infrastructural expansion. Under our leadership, the state has witnessed the commissioning of the KWASU Osi Campus, and the completion of the Ilesha-Baruba Campus, that continue to expand the university’s reach and relevance across the state.

“These interventions demonstrate a clear vision for growth, one that seeks to bring higher education closer to the people while creating opportunities that enhance research, innovation, and community development,” he added.

The Governor, who urged the new graduates to step into the world with confidence, said: “Your education is not merely a certificate; it is a responsibility to make meaningful contributions to your communities and the nation at large.

“As you move forward, I urge you not to settle for mediocrity. The journey before you is vast and filled with opportunities for those who are determined, creative, and resilient.

“The world needs solution providers, not spectators. You must learn to identify the challenges around you and proffer innovative ideas that can change lives. Success is not measured by personal achievements alone but by the value you add to society. As Nelson Mandela taught us, the true significance of life is found in the difference we make in the lives of others.

“I encourage you to embrace diligence and perseverance, knowing that you will face difficult moments, discouragement, and obstacles. Yet, if you remain focused and committed to your dreams, the sky will not just be your limit but your starting point.”

He also appealed to parents and guardians of the graduates to be patient and supportive, saying that they should not pressure them to meet immediate expectations.

“Your children are stepping into a new phase of life, one that requires patience, guidance, and emotional support. Please do not pressure them to meet immediate expectations. Give them time to grow, to explore, and to build stable careers and businesses. In due time, they will flourish, and you will reap the rewards of your sacrifices. May God grant you long life, strength, and joy to witness their success,” the Governor admonished.