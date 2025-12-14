The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has disclosed that it attracted grants of over N100 million for research and innovation in engineering, technology, agriculture and veterinary sciences in 2025.

Speaking at the 13th convocation ceremony of the University on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor ShaykhLuqman Jimoh, disclosed that Dr. Mustapha Kabiru and Dr. Adesina Lambe Mutalub of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the University, separately, won the National Research Fund (NRF) grants which cumulatively were worth over N35 million.

Prof Jimoh also said that the duo of Dr. Ololade Latifat Abdulrahman and Dr. Judith Adejoke Falola-Olasunkanmi of the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences won 50,000 in the Future Africa Research Leadership Fellowship, South Africa.

He added, “It is worthy to note that Dr. Abdulrahman and Dr. Falola-Olasunkanmi are the only Nigerians on the list of 22 winners this year.”

Professor Jimoh also said that the culture of research and grant-winning among students of the University is still active, adding that 44 of the students received grants of N100, 000 each to undertake various research projects during the 14th Undergraduate Research Day.

“This is our strategic investment in promising ideas and future breakthroughs from our students”, he said. The Vice Chancellor, who also disclosed that engineers in the University revived and converted a grounded vehicle from petrol-power to electric and converted some vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), lauded the state government for patronizing the institution’s vehicle conversion centres to bring up grounded government vehicles.