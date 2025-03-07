2025 IWD: Kalu Congratulates Nigerian Women

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Nigerian women on International Women’s Day (IWD), emphasizing the importance of economic empowerment and inclusion.

Extolling the ingenuity of Nigerian women, the Deputy Speaker who also celebrates their cultural, political, social, and economic achievements, acknowledged their invaluable impacts to the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

Kalu, however, noted that despite these impressive contributions, women still face the challenge of political inclusion.

He said that he found it expedient to advocate for reservation of seats in parliament through a bill to ensure more participation of women in Nigerian politics.

Referencing Nigerian women who are proving their mettle nationally and on the global scene, the Deputy Speaker said that having more women in governance will accelerate social development and engender economic prosperity.

He therefore called for more support for the gender bill and also charge the women to part be of the ongoing advocacy.

He said: “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to the incredible women of Nigeria.

“Your resilience, determination, and contributions to our nation’s growth and development are truly inspiring.

“However, despite your impressive achievements, I acknowledge that women in Nigeria still face significant barriers to political inclusion.

“To address this disparity, I am committed to advocating for the passage of the Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349).

“This crucial legislation aims to reserve seats for women in parliament, ensuring their voices are heard and their perspectives represented.

“I firmly believe that increasing women’s representation in politics will have a transformative impact on our society.

“It will accelerate social development, promote economic prosperity, and foster a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria.

“I urge all stakeholders, particularly women’s organisations and advocacy groups, to join me in championing this vital cause.

“Together, we can create a brighter future for Nigerian women and girls, where their rights, opportunities, and voices are valued and respected. Let’s unite for this. The time is now.”

