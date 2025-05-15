2025 Int’l Day Of Families: FG’ll Continue To Protect, Empower Families – Suleiman-Ibrahim

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has assured that the federal government will continue to protect and empower families as the global community marks the International Day of Families.

2025 theme, “Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development,” is, according to the minister, a clarion call to elevate the family not just as a private haven but as a public priority — a living and breathing cornerstone of national transformation.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized that families are central, not secondary. “It is in the family that values are formed, futures are shaped, peace is cultivated, and hope is nurtured. If we seek a just, equitable, and prosperous society, we must first secure the womb from which all societies are born: the family.”

The minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unprecedented prioritization of women, children, the vulnerable, and family cohesion under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She added that President Tinubu’s leadership has rekindled the nation’s conscience and reawakened the collective duty to the most sacred institution of all — the family.

“Through bold policy directions, investments in care systems, child protection, women’s empowerment, and inclusive governance, Mr. President has not only spoken of hope but sown to it.”

As the world prepares for the Second World Summit for Social Development, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is proud to lead Nigeria’s effort in positioning the family as a catalyst for resilient and sustainable societies.

The ministry’s vision remains clear: to achieve a Nigeria where no child is violated, no woman is silenced, and no family is left behind.

Acknowledging emerging urban dynamics, the minister reflected on increasing pressures faced by families in cities — rising living costs, insecurity, overcrowded housing, and fraying social bonds. These realities demand bold, responsive, and forward-thinking interventions.

Accordingly, she announced the following strategic actions under the Renewed Hope Agenda for Women, Children, and Family Cohesion:

First, the launch of a Targeted Outreach Programme to inform the development of a National Framework for Family Cohesion in Nigeria. This initiative, in partnership with state governments, the FCT Administration, NGOs, development partners, and religious and traditional leaders, aims to strengthen urban resilience, support families, and rebuild community ties.

Second, the launch of the National Guidelines for the Provision of Alternative Care for Children, designed to safeguard children outside their natural homes by affirming their right to grow in love, dignity, and protection. These guidelines complement the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) and reaffirm the government’s commitment to the welfare of every Nigerian child.

Third, the unveiling of the National Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), a flagship initiative aimed at combating poverty, domestic violence, fragile support systems, and socio-cultural disruptions. Targeting over five million Nigerians in its first phase, the programme will be sustained through strategic partnerships and innovative funding mechanisms. It is a community-based and community-driven programme, tailored across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas to address the specific needs of each community.

The minister also announced the official inauguration of the Committee to Develop the National Framework for Family Cohesion in Nigeria — a significant step in institutionalizing family-centred development policies.

Additionally, the ministry is advancing the Nigerian for Women Programme Scale-Up, targeting 4.5 million Nigerian women across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and by extension, reaching families nationwide.

“We remain resolute in driving structures and policies that restore dignity to caregiving and empower family units, nurture children’s potential and protect the vulnerable, support work-life balance, and strengthen intergenerational bonds. These initiatives echo our collective pledge to families across Nigeria.”

The minister called on all government agencies, civil society organizations, religious and traditional leaders, development partners, women and youth groups, the private sector, and the media to join in building a united front to protect and empower Nigerian families.

She concluded with a reminder that a nation investing in its families builds more than homes — it builds legacies.

“Let us continue to shield the family with law and love, with policy and purpose. Together, let us honour the sacred rhythm of family life where every heartbeat matters, every voice is heard, and every dream is nurtured.”

Share