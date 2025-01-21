2025: Inadequate Budget Entangles Education

Share

FG: We’ll continue to prioritise education States:

Budget will address education demands, challenges

BUDGET With the N3.52 trillion, representing 7 per cent of the N47.90 trillion 2025 budget earmarked to education, stakeholders are of the view that the allocation cannot take education out of the woods, given the numerous challenges confronting the sector

Inadequate funding of the education sector by the federal and state government due to insufficient budgetary allocations, resulting in poor development and sliding fortune of education at all levels over the years, has remained the major bane of the sector.

Given the poor budgetary allocation, all seemingly attempts by the Nigerian government to fix the sector and rescue it from its palpable rot has not yielded the desired results, following the various challenges stagnating the growth of the education sector of the nation.

The problems range from decayed facilities, shortage of qualified teachers in most schools across the country, dilapidated structures, brain drain, poor remuneration and welfare of teachers, high number of out-of-school children, low enrollment and retention especially at primary and secondary school levels, among other general rot.

Apart from the challenges at the primary and secondary school levels, the supposed foundation of education system, the nation’s higher institutions are not spared of the colossal rot and problems of persistent brain drain, crisis of lack of funds and equipment for research, and recently the crisis of high electricity tariffs undermining the development of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other allied institutions.

Analysing the trends of budgetary allocations to the sector over the years, some stakeholders, who spoke with New Telegraph, lamented what they described as the recurring decimal of under-budgeting to education sector, calling the attention of the government to tackle this anomalies in view of the role of the sector plays in national development.

Despite the efforts of the government to improve investment in the sector, they argued that apart from the inadequate yearly allocation, the problem of corruption in the sector, where the quantum of the budget is not being spent on the purpose it is meant to serve, is a major anathema that should also be addressed.

Federal Government

Given the sectoral challenges, the Federal Government-led by President Bola Tinubu in a Joint Sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives in December, last year presented a total sum of N47.90 trillion budget for 2025. The budget, which has since been passed into law by the President, and tagged: “The Budget of Restoration: S

ecuring Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity,” recorded an increase of N27.5 trillion over the 2024 budget. According to President Tinubu, the 2025 budget anchored on the theme reinforced his administration’s commitment to secure peace, prosperity, and hope for a greater future for the country.

In the budget, the President earmarked N3.52 trillion to education, representing 7 per cent of the total budget outlay, which is significantly far from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) benchmark and recommendation of 15 to 20 per cent of the nation’s fiscal budget to the education sector.

Key stakeholders in the Enugu State education project, have also expressed doubt on the strength of the budget…

To address the challenges in the education sector, the President in the budget, under the human capital development projection, allocated N826.90 billion for infrastructure development in the educational sector, under the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and nine new higher educational institutions in the country.

States

Appraising the states’ budgetary allocations to the sector, which stakeholders have described as “low and not too good” to revive the sector and position it for optimal performance, they wondered why government could not appropriate about 20 per cent of the nation or states’ budget to education.

For instance, In the Lagos State budget for the year, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration voted N208.376 billion to the education sector, out of the N3.366 trillion budget for the 2025, as approved by the state House of Assembly.

The Appropriation Bill, christened: “Budget of Sustainability,” however, emphasised the government’s focus on Tourism and Creative Arts, Agriculture, Transportation, Works and Infrastructure, Industry and Investments, Wealth Creation and Employment, Energy and Mineral Resources, Waterfront Infrastructure, and Commerce.

The governor noted that sustaining investment in infrastructure in key areas of priority would enable the state to build up momentum for more growth, even as he stressed that his administration’s infrastructural drive would further get a boost in the coming fiscal year.

Like education, in the other sectoral allocations in the 2025 budget, the state government has set aside N233.176 billion for Environment; N204.005 billion for Health; N124.073 billion for Security, Safety and Public Order; while Social Protection would gulp N47.077 billion.

Similarly, in the Bayelsa State 2025 budget, of the total budget of N689.4 billion presented for 2025 fiscal year, Governor Douye Diri earmarked N47.1 billion to the education sector, which is aimed at diversifying education towards innovation and technology.

The governor, who stated that his administration desired to pursue robust development, as enunciated in the budget, noted: “We have consciously crafted this 2025 budget in such a manner that we are mobilising funds for human and capital infrastructural development initiatives.”

Also, Kwara State government in the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N540,368,119,765 presented to the state House of Assembly by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, but yet to be approved, set aside16.2 per cent to the education sector.

Going by the allocation, education, however, placed third after the Social Development sector with 32.50 per cent and Works and Transport with 17.51 per cent, while the health sector which got 10.56 per cent came fourth in that order.

According to the governor, budget for education when passed and signed into law would also have a focus on getting the new University of Education off the ground and strengthening existing institutions across the state.

In its 2025 budget, Oyo State government out of the total budget of N678,086,767,332.18 billion for the year, the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde allocated N145,354,783,399.80 billion, representing 21.44 per cent of the total budget to education sector.

This year’s budget, according to the government, is a bit higher than that of 2024 budget of N213,538,475,738.94 billion in which the state’s education sector was allocated N90 billion, representing 19 per cent of the total budget of that year.

According to education pundits, if the budget is properly implemented with the quantum of the allocation effectively used for the purpose it was meant, the 2025 budget for education should be able lift the current deficits in the sector in the state.

In the 2025 Benue State budget for the year, tagged: “Budget of Human Capital Development, Food Security, and Digital Economy,” Governor Hyacinth lormem Alia allocated the sum of N82,516,948,339.57, representing 15 per cent of the total budget of N550,112,988,930.45 billion to education.

Governor Alia, however, expressed optimism that the sectoral allocation would go a long way in addressing the state’s education needs, adding that it would also address the challenge in the system, and lead to a vibrant, youthful and highly skilled technology driven workforce.

The governor, who noted that his administration accord premium attention to the education sector, stressed that he acknowledged education as the most significant tool in eliminating poverty and underdevelopment, hence his unwavering commitment to upgrading the education sector not only to enhance economic growth of the state, but to also destroy the darkness of ignorance and bring light to the citizens of the state.

To this end, the governor had provided N566,998,322.50 to cover registration fees for final year students who write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by WAEC and NECO, as well as NABTEB examinations in government secondary schools.

This initiative, according to Governor Alia, is aimed at curbing student dropout rates and providing financial relief to parents. “Education is at the heart of the entire Strategic Development Plan for a New Benue. It is key to addressing the economic, health, environmental, and social crises we face and it will unlock numerous opportunities that will lead to success,” he stated.

But, to address perceived shortcomings in the sector, Governor Alia’s administration has created the Benue Education Quality Assurance to improve the quality of education and expand access, and to provide a systemic process of improving the quality and efficiency of primary and secondary education in the state.

Added to this, the state government has commenced the recruitment process for 9,700 teachers for public schools under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in order to rekindle public trust and confidence in the state’s public schools.

Mostly, the state has also engaged in the training of teachers in the areas of Science, computer, technical, English, and mathematics. As the 2025 budget was passed into law by the Benue State House of Assembly, the governor promised that he would ensure improved funding to the education sector for effective service delivery.

This year’s education budget, to him, is also expected to enable the provision of adequate and right motivation for teachers through enhanced emoluments, training and conducive work environment, while the government would also expand infrastructural facilities and manpower base of all state’s tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who recently assented to a total of N807 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2025 fiscal year, tagged: “Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities,” allocated 7.1 per cent of the 2025 budget to education.

From the N42.2 billion allocated to the education sector in 2024, the allocation to the sector this year was raised to N49 billion which translates to 7.1 per cent of the entire state’s budget for the year. Also, in Imo State, the 7.1 per cent allocation to education was, however, faulted by stakeholders, who claimed that the percentage falls short of 20 to 26 per cent recommended by UNESCO.

According to them, the education sector got a little boost in this year’s appropriation that did not fully reflect the 27.6 per cent increment in the state’s budget for 2025, against that of last year’s budget. In Enugu State 2025 Appropriation Bill of N971,084,000,000 billion for both Recurrent and Capital expenditure, the state government allocated N320,609,059,660, representing 33.02 per cent to the education sector.

The breakdown of the education sector budget for the year under review, indicates that the sectoral recurrent expenditure gets N35,880,974,660 billion, while capital expenditure will receive N284,728,085,000 billion of the budget.

According to Governor Peter Mbah, the key projects targeted in the 2025 education budget, include N100 billion for the construction of 200 Integrated Model Smart Schools, comprising of three classroom block for Nursery, six classroom block for Primary and six classroom block for Junior Secondary School in the 250 wards across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Aside, the budget stipulate that N146 billion is to be spent on equipping of the smart schools across the 250 wards in the state, while N10.7 billion on upgrading of three nos of state public schools to Smart High Secondary Schools (structures) with One No in each of the Senatorial districts in the state.

Similarly, the state is to spend another N10 billion on construction of smart senior secondary schools, N10 billion on upgrading of Awgu and Oji River campuses of the state School of Nursing with new facilities, as well as N500 million for first phase of the construction of three-storey building for standard library, auditorium and classrooms at Awgu campus of the school.

The state government, which put the overall budget performance for 2024 was 88 per cent, said with such record this year, the 2025 budget, especially with regard to education development, it may be projected that budget performance for 2025 will be at above 80 per cent.

In Cross River State’s 2025 budget, tagged: “Budget of Sustainable Growth,” Governor Bassey Otu presented N498 billion, and under the sectoral allocations earmarked N81 billion to the education sector, representing 16.2 per cent of the total budget.

Other sectors, including Infrastructure received N100 billion; Health (N25 billion), Judiciary (N20 billion), House of Assembly (N18 billion), Aviation (N16 billion), Special Duties/ Intergovernmental Affairs (N15 billion), Power (N14 billion), Agriculture (N11 billion), Tourism (N5 billion), Science, Technology and Innovation (N4.7 billion), Women Affairs (N3.7 billion), Information (N3 billion), and others (N181.6 billion). Given the need to proriotise education development, the Kano State government-led by Governor Abba Yusuf also presented a budget of N549.16 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

In the total budget outlay, the state allocated N168 billion, representing a whooping of 31 per cent to the education sector, a development which has been hailed by the people of the state. In fact, in the budget education received the lion share as the state government prioritised education, health, and infrastructure in the budget.

Already, as part of the budgetary implementation, Governor Abba Yusuf, has launched the distribution of school uniforms to Primary One pupils across the state, saying the initiative is part of his administration’s commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children and ensuring that every child of school age has access to quality education. Over 789,000 pupils across the 7,092 public schools in the 44 local government areas across the state are expected to benefit from the programme.

Stakeholders

Education pundits and other critical stakeholders, and especially the various staff unions in the tertiary education sub-sector have frowned over the inadequate funding of the institutions, and importantly the education sector.

According to them, poor funding of tertiary institutions has been a major issue driving industrial disharmony with the government at all levels over the years, and which the government needs to address without further delay by injecting the required investment into the system.

The claimed that the persistent problem of inadequate funding of education and research institutions has reached critical juncture such that what is found in the institutions today is infrastructural decay, poor service delivery and low staff morale.

While appraising the Federal Government’s budgetary allocation for the year to education the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), chided the government over the percentage allocation of 7 percent to education in the 2025 budget, lamenting that the poor welfare conditions of workers in the university system has continued to chase away young vibrant Nigerian graduates from the system.

Based on this, the union said Nigeria’s education is likely to remain the same because the budget falls far below the benchmark of 20-26 per cent educational budget recommended for underdeveloped countries such as Nigeria by both UNESCO and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA).

However, reviewing the Benue State budget, some major stakeholders in the state education project, worried that with the advent of public schools and public education system, basic education still remains inaccessible to a large number of Benue population. With this, they stated that several children in the state are still struggling to receive formal education and acquire the skills and knowledge they need to be successful.

Meanwhile, worried by the overwhelming crisis in education sector, key stakeholders in the Enugu State education project, have also expressed doubt on the strength of the budget, as they claimed that it would be difficult to approximate if the allocation would address the staggering challenges in the state’s education sector.

Also, some observers, who expressed dismay over the budget implementation, believe that rather than spending humongous amount of funds building smart schools with one in each of 250 wards, such money they said, could have been applied to address infrastructure deficit in thousands of schools confronted by dearth of facilities, as well as to enhance teachers’ welfare and training.

Appraising the allocation to education sector under the year under review particularly whether or not the sectoral allocation will address the educational needs of the state for the year, the Cross River Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Francis Oyite, said:

“You know education is capital intensive and no government can single-handedly fund the sector. “For us, we are grateful to the governor for prioritising education in 2025 budget. We can only use what has been given to us and hope for something better henceforth. But, there is the need for multinational corporations, wealthy individuals and groups to come to the aid of the sector.”

For Kano State with 31 per cent allocation to education sector for the year, the state Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, said the sectoral budget was more than the UNESCO recommendation and benchmark for budget as stipulated for the sector.

He, however, promised that the funds would be spent judiciously on executing policies and programmes aimed at ensuring quality and education at all levels.

Also, the state Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, while commending the governor for ensuring high budget to education, however, added that the school project underscores the governor’s dedication towards addressing educational challenges in the state.

The distribution of uniforms, according to him, is expected to alleviate the financial burden on indigent parents and encourage school enrollment.

“This initiative aligns with our administration’s agenda to promote even development by prioritising education as a fundamental tool for societal progress,” Waiya noted, saying the move marks a significant step toward building an inclusive and educated society in Kano State.

