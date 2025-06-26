2025 Ilorin Durbar: C’ttee Submits Report To Emir

The Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee, chaired by Engr. Yahaya Alapansanpa, who is also the Danmasani of Ilorin, has submitted the report on the 2025 Durbar Festival to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at the Emir’s Palace.

Receiving the report, the Emir described this year’s festival as highly successful, historic, and eventful, noting that it once again showcased the rich culture, heritage, and peaceful disposition of the people of the Emirate.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari commended the government and people of the Emirate for their support in ensuring that the festival was held peacefully and seamlessly. He expressed satisfaction with the preparations and coordination that led to its success.

The Emir praised members of the committee, describing them as individuals of impeccable character. He noted that since their inauguration eight years ago, they had remained committed and had never disappointed the Emirate. He urged them to continue promoting the festival and projecting the values and culture of Ilorin Emirate globally.

Offering special prayers for the committee, the Emir described their contributions as a noble service to humanity.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Engr. Yahaya Alapansanpa, thanked the Emir for the trust and confidence reposed in the members and assured him of their continued dedication.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Kwara State Government for its immense support and for creating an enabling environment before, during, and after the festival, which contributed significantly to its success.

Alapansanpa also extended gratitude to sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate at home and in the diaspora, security agencies, donor organisations, tourists, committee members, the media, and other stakeholders for adding colour and glamour to the annual cultural celebration.

He prayed for the continued good health of the Emir and lasting peace in the Emirate and the state at large.

Notable members of the main organising committee who accompanied the chairman included: Retired Justice Idris Haroon, former Grand Kadi of the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal; Alhaji Abdulmumini Abdulmalik, National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU); Professor AbdulGaniyu Jawondo; Dr. Ahmed Sebutu; Retired AIG Adisa Bolanta; Alhaji Y.O. Ahmed; Barrister Bushra Ayegbami; Alhaji Nurudeen Ibrahim; Alhaji Bolaji Ahmed; Alhaji Yinka Yahaya; Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, and Mohammed Jamiu.