The Inspector-General of Police, ( IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday, urged citizens to actively partner with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to create a more secure and peaceful nation.

Egbetokun made this call in his New Year message shared on the Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi verified X handle amid the celebration of the new year.

Addressing Nigerians, the IGP reflected on the resilience of Nigerians in the face of last year’s challenges and reaffirmed his commitment to a more people-centric approach to policing.

Positioning Nigerians as vital partners in the fight against insecurity, Egbetokun emphasised the need for vigilance and communication.

Egbetokun called for collaboration and urged Nigerians to report suspicious activities and maintain open communication channels with law enforcement agencies.

“In this season of joy, reflection, and hope, the IG acknowledges the resilience and determination of the Nigerian people amid challenges faced in the past year.

“Emphasising the importance of community engagement and a people-centric approach to policing, the IG has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to enhancing public safety and security through a more community-oriented and people-focused policing strategy.” the statement read partly.

