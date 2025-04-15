2025 Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari’ll Boost Local Economy – Ojo-Lanre

Share

The 2025 edition of the “Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari” has been described as a tourism program that will spur the local economy.

The Director-General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre, who made this statement, said that over N50 million would benefit hoteliers, transporters, artisans, food vendors, and local enterprises from the program.

Ojo-Lanre spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Tuesday at a press conference announcing the sponsors for the 2025 edition of the program.

The event, themed “Hike and Dine in the Clouds,” will be held at Mount of Clouds in Efon-Alaaye on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

Wale Ojo-Lanre, explaining that the program is being organized by the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club in collaboration with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism and endorsed by the Efon-Alaaye Council and Efon Local Government, emphasized that the date, Easter Monday, is symbolic.

He said that Easter represents renewal, rebirth, hope, and a fresh beginning.

He described the event as “a time for reflection and rejuvenation,” adding, “There’s no better way to honor these values than by journeying to the summit of Ekiti’s highest peak, the Mount of Clouds in Efon-Alaaye, where the earth kisses the sky, and nature embraces the soul.”

He continued, “Walking through the cool mist and lush greenery of Mount of Clouds on Easter Monday will not only invigorate the body but also uplift the spirit.

“It’s an invitation to rise above, to connect, and to behold the beauty and potential of our beloved Ekiti.”

The Director-General reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji to unlocking the tourism potential of the Efon-Ipole-Ikogosi-Ilawe corridor, noting that Oyebanji’s focus had given birth to this initiative.

He stressed that tourism is a tool for community transformation, which will continue to inspire the Bureau’s work.

Ojo-Lanre explained that the event is the result of a dynamic partnership between the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club, and the people of Efon-Alaaye, under the leadership of His Royal Majesty, Oba Emmanuel Adesanya Aladejare, Agunsoye II, Obalufon Alayemore, the Alaaye of Efon Kingdom.

The Director-General also mentioned that Efon-Alaaye is ready to host the nation, with over 2,000 invited hikers expected to attend.

Influencers, Hollywood stars, and musical legends of Ekiti origin expected to grace the event include Goroso Ekiti, AY Nigeria, Omo Eli, Ekiti Boys, Eyelobinrin, Funmi Elemure, veteran Ogidi Olu Alaro, and Bola Oselusi.

The sponsors and supporters of the initiative, as revealed by Ojo-Lanre and Prince Rotimi Awelewa, include Adron Homes, Voki, Sterling Bank, Fure Bio Water, Rites Foods, Guinea Wood Factory, Dan Pharmacy, among others.

