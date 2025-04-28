2025 Headies: Emotional Moment Wunmi Hands Mohbad’s Award To Son, Liam

Share

The wife of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Omowunmi has sparked emotions with her heartfelt speech at the 17th Headies Awards held on Sunday, April 27, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mohbad posthumously won two major awards: Best Street Music (Street-hop Artiste) of the Year and the Viewer’s Choice award for his collaboration with Chike on the song “Egwu.”

Taking the stage to celebrate her husband’s victories, Omowunmi spoke with grace and emotion, emphasising that she refuses to refer to Mohbad as her “late husband” because, to her, he lives on, especially through their young son, Liam.

She expressed her belief that although Liam is still too young to understand the full measure of his father’s influence, one day he would come to enjoy the depth of Mohbad’s greatness and legacy.

She said: “On behalf of myself, my son Liam, my husband’s immediate younger brother Adura, and the rest of the Imonelization family, we want to specially thank you for this award,

“Although Mohbad isn’t here with us anymore, he lives on. I don’t like to address him as my late husband cause he lives forever, especially through our son Liam. Although he may be too young to grasp the depth of his father’s greatness, I know, and I believe that one day, he will know.

“Thank you so much Headies. Thank you for shining a light on my husband. Thank you for honouring his memory and legacy. It means so much to me, his son and the entire Imonelization.”

Omowunmi’s tribute has moved many with tears which highlighted the enduring impact of Mohbad’s music and the deep love that continues to surround his memory.

Mohbad’s Wife and his son, Liam receives his award for Best Street Artist.. Emotional moment #headies2025 pic.twitter.com/g23ZCyqISQ — b (@abazwhyllzz) April 28, 2025

