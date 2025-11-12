2025 Harvest: Celestial Church Celebrates God’s Restoration In Nigeria

As the economic policies of the Federal Government is beginning to show signs of recovery, the Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, has said that the country is on the pact of restoration. The parish on Sunday, November 2, celebrated its 45th Adult Harvest with the theme: ‘Harvest of Restoration’, taken from Psalm 107:27-29. The joyous occasion resonated with the people and inspired their faith and resilience in the country.

The occasion, which started with a week-long activity, was marked by various activities which ended with the grand thanksgiving ceremony that drew thousands of members and well-wishers to the church. The Patron of the church, Most Senior Evangelist Soye Oluremi Oniagba, shared his thoughts on the celebration, saying: “Restoration literally is when you lose something and it’s restored back to you. You can imagine how happy you will be.

So, in life itself, man, when he was created, he was put in the Garden of Eden to enjoy all the things of life. Along the line, Satan came, deceived him, and he fell. “And for God to restore man to the original position which he had designed for man, he now sent Jesus Christ.

And that is the first restoration for man. Then, after the coming of Jesus Christ, as human beings, we still fall from grace. We still lose things, things that are treasures to us, things that we value. Well, it’s only death that we cannot recompense. “But when we pray to God and we are saved, God recompends by restoring us, sometimes even to higher glory.

And that is the grace that we had in this church for this year, which we are celebrating. God promised He’s going to restore us. And from all ramifications of life, we can see that. We can see His hand is restoring us. And we really want to thank Him and appreciate Him.” According to Oniagba, Nigerians should renew hope in the country. He said the citizens should keep hope alive that things are getting better in the country.

“My advice is that we should have hope. Anybody that doesn’t have hope is dead. We should keep hope alive that things are going to be better. We are seeing signs of things that will be better. Prices are coming down. I believe it’s just the beginning. “We are children of God. The best is for us. Our country will not witness desolation. Our country will witness peace. It will witness growth. I will not prophecy a bad thing for the nation.

For everyone that loves the nation, we continue to keep hope alive. “We continue to pray to God that tomorrow will be better than today. And our next day will be better than tomorrow. That is the hope of every Christian. And with that in our hearts, God will bless the doors of our hearts. That is my message to every Christian.” Speaking on the theme, ‘Harvest of Restoration’, Oniagba said God has started restoring Nigeria to its glory.

“Harvest is a celebration of our calling. Because one day, no matter how long you live here, you give account of your stewardship. A day will come when you say, my child, come back home. “We are reminding ourselves. Like the way you plant corn and bring in fruit. You get it there, you harvest it. The same way God has created us for a purpose. But most people make their purposes for which they are created.

They come here and start doing other things. “But we are reminding one another that a day will come when the Maker will call you back to come and give account of your stewardship here. That is just the essence of harvest,” he said. He urged President Bola Tinubu not to see whatever is happening in the country as he’s doing.

He said the Grace of God upon his life will enable him to navigate through the current crisis confronting the country. The Chairman of the Harvest Committee, Adekoya Temitope, said restoration cannot happen if something is not lost, so, before God can restore someone to a particular position, something has gone missing.

He said: “So, it’s like a case of the prodigal son, who because of his belief one way or the other, he went out and then he thought about it again. That he had to come back to his father. And then his father told him, I won’t accept you as a slave but as a son. “So, the father restored him back to his position. So, if we didn’t lose that place, it cannot be restored back.

So, we are celebrating our harvest of restoration because we know that God has restored us back to where we used to be before as a church and as an individual. And we are praying as a country to be restored back to what Nigeria used to be before too. “The message to Christians in Nigeria is, no matter your denomination, we are one.

We serve one God. We are first humanity before religion. Before religion, we are first created as human beings. So, above every other thing, let love lead in all we do.” The Vice Chairman of 2025 Adult Harvest Committee, Evangelist Seyi Adekoya, thanked God for successful hosting of the harvest.

He said God has restored the church in multiple folds. Adekoya said God has promised restoration and the church and Nigeria indeed have seen the glory of God in the life of everybody. “Well, the Harvest of Restoration means that God has promised to restore us. This year, he promised us that everything that we have lost, he will give us back in multiple folds. And we can see the manifestations this year because we used to count yearly. As we are holding our harvest this November, our new year starts from next week November.

So, that’s when we have a new theme for the year. “So, he has promised restoration. And we have seen the glory of God in the life of everybody. That everything many people have lost. Jobs, contracts, progress, glory. God is restoring it. And we can see the manifestation in this harvest. As you can see, you can see the crowd. From Monday, we have a seven days programme, crowds have been coming in, testifying to the goodness of God.

“The members of the church are doing wonderful work in ensuring that we have a successful harvest. And because God has promised us, he has given us good weather.

You can see the weather is okay. He knows that he is one that promised and he used to fulfil it. So, this year, the fulfilment has come to us. And that’s why we are giving thanksgiving to God for saying thank you for giving us this wonderful restoration this year.” According to Adekoya, Nigerians should have faith in God.

He said there is nothing that happens to mankind that is beyond God. “So, I just want to charge everybody to know that God is in control. God is in control of this nation.

God is in control of our lives. You can see what is happening. He is the one that gives and he takes. So, he has given us goodness. “So, by next year, people should expect that things will flow, goodness will come in, and we will have peace of mind.

We don’t know what will happen next year, but we are very sure of his word. That every good thing he will give to us,” he said. In the face of restoration, the Celestial Church of Christ; Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish, stands as a powerful reminder that faith can move mountains. Its 45th Adult Harvest celebration serves as a testament to the enduring power of hope, community, and the unwavering belief in a better tomorrow.