2025 Hajj: Zulum Pledges To Support NAHCON

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has reiterated his commitment to supporting the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to ensure the successful conduct of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

Governor Babagana Zuum made this pledge during a courtesy visit to the management of NAHCON at the Hajj House in Abuja yesterday.

Zulum assured the Commission that the government of Borno State will provide the necessary support, political will, and resources to assist NAHCON in fulfilling its mandate.

As Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum, Professor Zulum further promised to relay the outcome of the discussions to the governors of the region, to ensure timely payments and completion of all requirements within the stipulated deadlines.

Governor Zulum emphasised the importance of effectively managing the number of intending pilgrims to ensure the smooth conduct of the Hajj without any issues.

“What matters is not the number of individuals who will perform the 2025 Hajj, but the efficiency and meticulousness with which those who have paid will carry out the exercise.”, Zulum said.

He also took the opportunity to commend the federal government of Nigeria, under the distinguished leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, for their unwavering support of the Hajj Commission since the beginning of the current administration.

While acknowledging the challenges involved in conducting a smooth Hajj operation, Governor Zulum expressed his belief that with the commitment and support of all stakeholders, a successful Hajj could be achieved.

“I am aware of the challenges we faced last year, but I believe most of them have been addressed. Organising a flawless Hajj operation is no easy task, but I believe that with dedication, support, and an open-minded approach, all issues can be resolved,” he added.

The governor highlighted some of the difficulties encountered in the 2024 Hajj, such as inadequate arrangements for VIPs and overbooking, which led to the overstretching of facilities in Mina and Arafah.

He further urged the Commission to embark on social reorientation for state governments and intending pilgrims, ensuring they are well informed and updated on arrangements and activities before and during the Hajj.

In a remark, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Professor Abdullah Saleh Usman, informed Governor Zulum that the Commission had already secured space for 52,000 pilgrims at Masha’ir along with a reasonable allocation for VIPs and an additional 15,000 spaces for tour operators.

Professor Abubakar expressed his appreciation to Governor Zulum for the visit and for his continued support for the Hajj Commission’s efforts.

Governor Zulum was accompanied on the visit by the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bello Ayuba, Commissioners of Religious Affairs, Hon. Babagana Malarima, Environment, Engr. Mohammed Emet Kois and that of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Sugun Mai Mele.

