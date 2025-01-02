2025 Hajj: We’re Ready To Address Complaints Against Private Tour Operators – NAHCON

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it will entertain complaints against any of the 10 lead private tour operators (PTOs) certified for this year’s Hajj operations.

The body last month named 118 PTOs that qualified for this year’s Hajj and Umrah operations. Out of these, 10 were selected along three zones, four from Kano zone, three each from the FCT and Lagos zones.

According the agency, The 10 PTOs were selected in compliance with Saudi Arabia’s directives. It asked individuals or groups with evidence justifying why any or all of the companies are not qualified to be among the 10 lead companies to submit the same to the commission on or before Friday.

The agency said such evidence would ensure a review of the selection and thorough re-investigation with a view to enabling NAHCON to take appropriate action once the allegations are substantiated.

Share

Please follow and like us: