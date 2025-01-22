2025 Hajj: Sokoto PWA Inspects Kitchen Facility For Intending Pilgrims

Share

As part of efforts to ensure the comfort and well-being of Sokoto State pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj, the Chairman Alhaji Aliyu Musa and Director of Administration and Acting Executive Secretary of the Agency, Alhaji Ladan Ibrahim have inspected the kitchen facility of Alzumurrud Kitchen, Shuraka Al khair group Ltd selected caterer for the state’s 2025 intending pilgrims.

Statement issued by Faruku Umar, Head of Information and Communications further stated that the inspection was aimed to assess the caterer’s ability to provide high-quality food services to the pilgrims.

The team evaluated the kitchen’s infrastructure, hygiene standards, and food preparation processes to ensure that they meet the required standards.

Alhaji Aliyu Musa, Chairman of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, expressed satisfaction with the facilities and services provided by Alzumurrud Kitchen, Shuraka Al khair group Ltd.

He emphasized the agency’s commitment to providing the best possible services to Sokoto State pilgrims, including nutritious and wholesome food.

The selection of Alzumurrud Kitchen as the caterer for Sokoto State pilgrims follows a rigorous evaluation process, which considered factors such as quality of food, hygiene standards, and experience in providing catering services to large groups.

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency remains dedicated to ensuring that the state’s pilgrims have a comfortable and spiritually fulfilling experience during the 2025 Hajj.

Share

Please follow and like us: