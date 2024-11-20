2025 Hajj: Sokoto Govt Secures 6,000 Seats – Chairman

Share

The Sokoto State Hajj Welfare Agency has secured approximately 6,000 Hajj seats from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)for the 2025 pilgrimage exercise.

According to Alhaji Aliyu Musa, Chairman of the Agency, the National Hajj Commission has directed the collection of a minimum deposit of N8.4 million from each intending pilgrim from the state.

Musa disclosed this in Sokoto while briefing the press on the preparations for next year’s Hajj exercise.

He noted that the preliminary preparations for the 2025 Hajj have commenced, and the agency has yet to start selling Hajj seats to intending pilgrims in the state.

The National Hajj Commission is responsible for reviewing Hajj fares, and the amount collected may be reviewed upward or downward.

Musa acknowledged that every endeavour comes with challenges and successes, citing the last year’s Hajj exercise as an example.

The agency faced challenges, particularly with elderly pilgrims falling ill, but the medical team overcame these obstacles.

He commended the pilgrims’ conduct during the last exercise, attributing their success to adequate enlightenment and adherence to laws.

The Sokoto State government’s support for Islamic activities aligns with the governor’s nine-point smart agenda.

Last year, the governor provided 1,000 Saudi Riyals to each pilgrim, demonstrating his commitment to pilgrims’ welfare.

The chairman also expressed gratitude that the Saudi government now allows pilgrims to enjoy local Nigerian cuisine, prepared from Sokoto.

Share

Please follow and like us: