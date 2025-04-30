2025 Hajj: Sokoto Govt Inaugurates Media, Publicity C’ttee

Share

Sokoto State ThePilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) has officially constituted its Media and Publicity Committee to oversee communications for the 2025 Hajj exercise, marking a significant step in preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the PWA office, was presided over by the agency’s Executive Chairman, Aliyu Musa.

During the event, Musa urged committee members to demonstrate sincerity, patience, and steadfast commitment in their service to pilgrims, whom he referred to as “guests of Allah (SWT).”

The committee is chaired by Labaran Lumu Dundaye, Managing Director of Sokoto State Media Corporation, with Faruk Umar of the Pilgrims Welfare Agency serving as secretary.

It comprises representatives from prominent media organizations, including Aminu Alhussaini Amanawa (ALU TV Nigeria), Bashar Sodangi (ALU FM), Bashir Dan Mallam Balarabe (Rima Radio), Engineer Kabiru Aminu (Rima Television), and Abdullahi Hashimu (Sokoto State Social Media Organization).

Alhaji Musa underscored the pivotal role of the media in ensuring accurate and timely dissemination of information during the Hajj.

He called on the committee to intensify efforts to guarantee a seamless pilgrimage and to avoid spreading misleading information that could disrupt the process.

In his remarks, Committee Chairman Labaran Lumu Dundaye pledged that the team would work diligently to achieve its objectives, ensuring effective communication and public engagement throughout the 2025 Hajj operations.

The formation of the committee reflects the Sokoto State Government’s commitment to a well-coordinated and successful Hajj exercise, reinforcing its dedication to supporting pilgrims in fulfilling their religious obligations.

