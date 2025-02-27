2025 Hajj: Shettima To Lead Nigerian Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will lead Nigeria’s contingent of pilgrims and officials to perform this year’s Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This was revealed by the Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, yesterday while participating in a Freedom Radio Kaduna Hausa programme, Barka Da Warhaka.
According to Usman, Shettima will lead the contingent to perform the spiritual exercise as a Muslim and personally supervise Nigeria’s participation in the religious rite to assess how it is being handled by those responsible for its execution.
The chairman said the Vice-President prefers to be personally involved in and supervise situations rather than relying on third-party information.
“This could help guard against being misinformed, especially by those who see nothing good in anyone but themselves, a situation that has given Hajj operations in Nigeria negative narratives year in, year out,” the NAHCON boss said.