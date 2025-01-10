2025 Hajj: Saudi Ministry Of Hajj Trains NAHCON Team On Nusuk Masar

Share

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is hosting an intensive training programme on the Nusuk Masar platform at the Elm office in Jeddah, with participants from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) Nusuk Masar committee. The training is part of preparations for the 2025 Hajj.

The sessions focus on equipping NAHCON staff with skills to utilize Nusuk Masar’s advanced features, such as real-time tracking, masha’ir, visa processing, accommodation and feeding coordination.

The platform aims to streamline 2025 Hajj operations, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims while improving efficiency and transparency for managing Nigeria’s hajj.

It may be recalled that the Nusuk-Masar (e-TRACK) Committee was inaugurated by the NAHCON Chairman Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, on October 17, 2024.

During the event, he emphasized the platform’s critical role in simplifying pilgrims’ Hajj procedures. Prof. Usman described the committee’s work as the backbone of the 2025 Hajj operation.

The committee was tasked with activating and managing the portal, training stakeholders, and ensuring compliance with Saudi Arabian requirements.

Share

Please follow and like us: