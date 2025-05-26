2025 Hajj: Saudi Arabia Deports Sheikh Gumi

Share

Saudi authorities have barred and deported prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, despite initially granting him a visa.

Confirming the development on Monday, Sheikh Gumi on his official Facebook page. He explained that although he received a visa for Hajj, he was denied entry into Medina, where he was scheduled to commence his religious rites.

“Due to some reasons related to my views on world politics, the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not want me to be present at Hajj even though they have granted me a visa,” Gumi stated on Facebook.

Gumi was among a group of clerics sponsored by the Nigerian Hajj Commission to offer religious support during the pilgrimage.

