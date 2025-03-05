2025 Hajj Sacrosanct, I Won’t Let Tinubu Down – NAHCON Chairman

Share

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh, has vowed not let President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians down in his determination to deliver the 2025 Hajj exercise.

In a statement yesterday, Abdullahi Saleh, stated that the commission is committed to deliver on its mandate, especially the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He said arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the 2025 Hajj remains inviolable, saying all registered pilgrims would have value for their money.

The chairman added that the commission is already making significant progress in its commitment to improving the Hajj experience for all Nigerian pilgrims.

Saleh said: “I want to assure His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that NAHCON under my watch will not let him and Nigerians down, as the 2025 Hajj exercise remains inviolable.

“In accordance with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to upholding the ideals and principles that have guided the commission over the years.

“I also assure Nigerians, especially the intending pilgrims that they will thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and NAHCON based on the outcome of the 2025 Hajj. “The president is standing by his word.

He is giving us all the necessary support. We will not take his trust for granted. We will not rest on our oars.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

