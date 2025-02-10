2025 Hajj: Resolve Visa Concerns, Shettima Orders NAHCON

Share

…assures of hutch-free exercise, says no pilgrim’ll be left behind

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians and the Muslim community in particular that no Nigerian intending pilgrim would miss the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage and that the exercise would be hitch-free.

Accordingly, he has directed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to take all necessary measures to ensure a smooth and unhindered pilgrimage for all the nation’s intending pilgrims.

This was the outcome of a meeting the Vice President held with the management and board of the Commission in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima had summoned the meeting following reports that a contractual dispute with Saudi service provider, Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, could potentially lead to visa denials for Nigerian pilgrims.

“We will not allow any Nigerian intending pilgrim to miss the 2025 Hajj. The pilgrimage will be seamless, and every challenge will be addressed promptly,” he assured.

The Vice President issued firm instructions to the NAHCON leadership, urging them to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of Nigerian pilgrims, saying “NAHCON must do whatever it takes to guarantee the full participation of our pilgrims without any hindrance.

“From now on we must have to set the right standards, move in the right direction and have a hitch-free hajj exercise.”

Addressing concerns about the purported contract cancellation with the Saudi-based company, NAHCON Chairman, Prof Saleh Usman, had earlier in the day reassured Nigerians that the issue would not affect the pilgrimage.

“There is no cause for alarm. No single registered pilgrim will be left behind,” Usman declared.

He also dismissed allegations from the Forum of States Pilgrim Welfare Agencies that the contract dispute could derail the pilgrimage.

