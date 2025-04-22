2025 Hajj: NAHCON To Begin Airlift Of Pilgrims In May

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has completed arrangements to commence the 2025 Hajj operations, with the airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia scheduled to begin on May 9, 2025.

This update was provided on Tuesday after the NAHCON board briefed Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on preparations for the 2025 Hajj operations.

Speaking to Journalists following the meeting with the Vice President, the Commissioner in charge of Operations, Inspectorate & Licensing, Prince Anofi Elegushi, assured that arrangements had been made in Mecca, Medina, and other cities to ensure a hitch-free 2025 exercise.

“We have all our accommodations in Mecca, Medina, and other locations intact. They are ready to house our pilgrims. We have secured enough bed spaces and arranged for adequate feeding for our pilgrims. We have set May 9 for our first flight to Saudi Arabia through Medina. We intend to complete the airlift to Saudi Arabia by May 24 and begin the return flights on June 13, concluding by July 2,” he said.

“All hands are on deck, and I can assure all Nigerian pilgrims that they are in safe hands. Adequate arrangements have been made for airlift operations in and out of Saudi Arabia. We have made arrangements for over 40,000 pilgrims, including officials from the states and 13,000 others from tour operators,” he added.

NAHCON Chairman, Saleh Abdullahi Usman, also stated that they briefed the Vice President on the preparations for the 2025 Hajj, and the Vice President expressed satisfaction with the plans.

Earlier, Vice President Shettima charged the commission to ensure all necessary steps were taken to guarantee the success of the Hajj exercise.

“All necessary measures must be taken to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj. We owe it to all Nigerians and our pilgrims to provide a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience,” he said.

