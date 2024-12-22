2025 Hajj: NAHCON Seeks Wamakko’s Intervention On Payment Deadline

Share

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman Pakistan has paid a courtesy visit to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto) to seek his support, advice, and intervention in ensuring the success of the commission’s assignment.

During the visit to Senator Wamakko’s residence in the Gawon Nama area of Sokoto State, Professor Pakistan explained that they were in the state as part of their nationwide tour to foster greater collaboration, understanding, awareness, and sensitization for the success of the Annual Hajj Exercise in Nigeria.

He noted that after visiting Borno, Lagos, and Kebbi states, Sokoto was the next destination, considering Senator Wamakko’s vital role in assisting the commission’s affairs.

Professor Pakistan requested Senator Wamakko’s intervention in finding a solution to reduce the high cost of Hajj fares, particularly from airline operators, which he attributed to the skyrocketing foreign exchange rate.

The Chairman emphasized the need for state governors to inform their Hajj Agencies, Boards, or Commissions to sensitize intending pilgrims to hasten their payment of Hajj fares to meet the Saudi Arabian Authorities’ deadline.

Professor Pakistan suggested using Nigerian currency for Hajj registration fees as a cost-effective alternative to foreign currency.

He also advocated for the implementation of the Hajj Saving Scheme (HSS), which would allow pilgrims to deposit funds in installments through Islamic banks.

The Chairman informed Senator Wamakko that 95,000 Hajj seats were allocated to Nigeria for the next year’s Hajj Exercise, but time was running out to acquire all the allotted slots due to delayed payment of Hajj fares.

In response, Senator Wamakko welcomed Professor Pakistan and his entourage, congratulating him on his appointment.

The Senator concurred with the Chairman on the issue of high Hajj fares and advised the Commission to explore ways to reduce costs.

Senator Wamakko also expressed concerns about the $400 traveling allowance given to pilgrims, suggesting that the authorities reconsider this amount.

He assured Professor Pakistan of his support and intervention with the relevant authorities.

The Senator called for patience and understanding in dealing with pilgrims, especially during their time in the holy land.

He prayed for the success of the Chairman, Board members, and Management staff.

Those accompanying Professor Pakistan included Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, Bukar Babagana, the Director of Administration to the Commission, Sirajo Saleh Usman, and Abubakar Ka’oje.

Others are Abubakar Abdulmalik Diggi, Rabi’u Na-Allah, Dr. Danbaba Haruna, and Abba Bulama, among others.

