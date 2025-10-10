2025 Hajj: NAHCON Commences Verification Exercise Of Private Tour Operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced the nationwide verification exercise for Private Tour Operators as part of its preparation for the 2026 Umrah and Hajj operations.

The exercise follows the inauguration of the Committee on Licensing and Verification of Private Tour Operators by the NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, last week at the Hajj House, Abuja.

The Committee was mandated to verify and assess all applications submitted by licensed and intending Tour Operator Companies seeking accreditation to participate in the forthcoming pilgrimage season.

The verification exercise, which kicked off in Kano State, is being conducted by a delegation from the Commission’s Tour Operators Unit under the Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing Department (OILS).

The team is visiting companies’ offices to inspect their facilities, documentation, staffing, and compliance with the operational guidelines stipulated by the Commission.

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, a representative of the Commission noted that the verification is aimed at ensuring only credible, financially capable, and operationally prepared companies are granted licenses to handle pilgrim services for the 2026 Hajj and Umrah.

“This process is essential for transparency, accountability, and quality assurance. It ensures that only operators who meet the Commission’s standards and Saudi Arabian regulatory requirements are accredited,” the official stated.

Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman had earlier emphasized, during the inauguration of the Committee, that the Commission would be firm on compliance, stressing that the integrity of Nigeria’s Hajj and Umrah operations rests largely on the credibility of licensed Tour Operators.

The verification exercise is expected to extend to other geopolitical zones in the coming days, covering all registered and intending Tour Operators nationwide.

With this exercise, NAHCON has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening oversight and ensuring that Nigerian pilgrims, whether traveling under state boards or private operators, receive the highest standard of service and protection throughout the 2026 Hajj and Umrah operations.