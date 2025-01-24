2025 Hajj: NAHCON Announces N8.4m Fare For Jigawa Pilgrim

Share

On Friday, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Jigawa State announced that intending pilgrims will pay the sum of N8.4 million for the 2025 Hajj fare.

The Commission made this disclosure in a press statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Habibu Babura, noting that NAHCON has allocated 1,518 Hajj seats to the state for the 2025 pilgrimage.

The board further reiterated its commitment to providing excellent services to ensure a successful Hajj exercise for all pilgrims

According to the statement, the intending pilgrims from the state are expected to complete payment of the hajj fare by January 30, 2025, to enable the board to remit all deposits to NAHCON on time.

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board urged all intending pilgrims who had earlier made deposits with the board to complete payment, warning that defaulters risk forfeiting their chances to embark on the journey.

The statement reads, “The registration process is ongoing at the board’s headquarters and in all 27 local government areas across the state. Intending pilgrims are expected to obtain a customised bank teller at their respective local government registration centres before making the payment.

“The board is committed to providing good services to ensure an acceptable hajj by all pilgrims from the state.”

“Intending pilgrims are advised to take advantage of the ongoing registration process to complete their payments and ensure a smooth journey to the Holy Land.”

