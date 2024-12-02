2025 Hajj: NAHCON Allocates 1,518 Slots To Jigawa

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has allocated 1,518 slots to Jigawa for the 2025 Hajj. The Director-General (DG), Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ahmad Labbo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Labbo said the board had so far distributed 70 per cent of the total seat allocation to the 27 local government areas for sale to interested individuals across the state.

He added that the remaining 30 per cent was reserved pending the exhaustion of slots allocated to each LGA. The DG added that intending pilgrims were expected to pay N8.4 million deposit pending the official announcement of this year’s Hajj fare by NAHCON.

Labbo, therefore, urged those who intended to perform the exercise this year in the state to endeavour to pay the deposit so as to enable the board prepare early for the exercise.

NAN reports that the Hajj is an annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca as part of the five pillars of Islam.

