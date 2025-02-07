2025 Hajj: Lagos Extends Payment Of Fare To February 10

Share

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has extended the deadline for payment of 2025 Hajj from January 31 to February 10, 2025 in line with the directive of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The extension was made public by the Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede, in a statement released by the Public Affairs Officer, Taofeek Lawal, on Wednesday.

According to him, the decision to extend the deadline was reached at a zoom meeting between NAHCON, States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and other stakeholders on Tuesday, over appeals on behalf of intending pilgrims who were unable to complete their registration on time.

He urged those who falls into this category to take advantage of the extension to complete the Hajj fare of N8,784, 085.59k (Eight Million, Seven Hundred and SeventyFour Thousand, Eighty-Five Naira, Fifty-Nine Kobo only) on or before the new deadline.

He added that the meeting also encouraged intending pilgrims who can afford the Hajj fare excluding the $500 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to proceed with their payment while sourcing for their BTA separately.

Onipede stated that the extension would give room for the Islamic faithfuls to actualize their dreams of performing the spiritual obligation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While congratulating those who have completed their payment and submitted their forms for other official processes and procedures, the Board’s scribe urged those who are yet to complete theirs to approach any commercial bank and raise a Bank draft in favour of Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and submit same with their forms and valid International passports on or before the new deadline.

He assured them that the State Muslim Board would take their welfare and comfort in the holy land as priority, stressing that the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obfemi Hamzat is committed to ensuring that they actualize their dreams of performing a blissful, acceptable and rewarding Hajj exercise seamlessly.

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in conjunction with the States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, private tour operators and other stake stakeholders, in January, arrived at N8,784, 085.59k as the 2025 Hajj for states in the southern zone of the country after securing the approval of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

