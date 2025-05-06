2025 Hajj: Kaduna To Begin Air Lifting Pilgrims May 14

Share

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency on Tuesday announced that it will begin airlifting pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj on May 14.

The Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu Abubakar, made the announcement in a statement by Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, its Public Relations Officer, in Kaduna.

According to Abubakar, a total of 4,060 pilgrims from Kaduna State were expected to perform the Hajj, with UMZA Airline serving as the official carrier for their airlift to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that all pilgrims would undergo comprehensive medical screening at the Hajj Transit Camp in Mando as part of the mandatory pre-departure protocols.

He urged all intending pilgrims to strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines set by the Saudi authorities, emphasising the importance of discipline, group coordination, and personal safety throughout the pilgrimage.

He assured that the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency was fully committed to ensuring a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

“In compliance with international and Saudi Arabian health regulations, all female pilgrims are required to undergo pregnancy tests before departure.

“The Agency appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders and calls on the public to support the pilgrims with prayers for a successful and safe journey. “Abubakar added.

