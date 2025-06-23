Share

Allegations that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman, Professor Saleh Usman, spent over N1.64 billion on staff spouses during the 2025 Hajj exercise, and claims that he stayed in an extravagant $1,000-per-night suite at Hilton Makkah Suites accompanied by 12 family members, have been firmly denied as false and unfounded.

In a statement made available to the press in Kano, renowned Islamic scholar and Ansar Islamic leader, Sheikh Doguwa Muhammad, condemned the accusations as part of a deliberate campaign to discredit both NAHCON and its leadership.

“There is no evidence of abuse or unauthorized expenditure,” Sheikh Muhammad declared. Drawing from confidential sources within NAHCON, he emphasized that the sensational claims are “entirely fabricated,” noting that there are no financial records, receipts, or approvals supporting such allegations.

Sheikh Muhammad further clarified that the Chairman personally funded his spouse’s travel through appropriate channels, and that none of his family members held any official capacity within the Commission. He added that the spouse’s visa was processed independently of NAHCON.

Addressing another key allegation, the Sheikh stated that claims of spouses occupying accommodations meant for pilgrims or officials are misleading. “NAHCON has strict housing protocols monitored by designated teams, and any deviation is immediately corrected,” he said.

To clarify NAHCON’s policy on staff spouses during Hajj assignments, Sheikh Muhammad explained: “Public funds are not used for the travel or accommodation of staff spouses. What exists is a welfare arrangement approved by the Commission’s Board, allowing staff—many of whom are posted in Saudi Arabia for over a month—to voluntarily sponsor their spouses entirely at their own expense and at a skeletal rate.”

He added that the spouse package excludes major expenses such as accommodation in Makkah, meals, basic travel allowance, and inter-city transportation, which are borne fully by the sponsoring staff from their personal allowances.

This framework, he noted, is consistent with arrangements in other Nigerian agencies, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Nigerian Foreign Service, all of which have similar welfare policies for staff on extended foreign postings.

“To suggest that NAHCON staff cannot afford to sponsor their spouses is inaccurate and condescending,” Sheikh Muhammad asserted. Participation is voluntary, and spouses often contribute significantly to their own expenses.

He also criticized the inflated figures circulating in reports, describing them as “grossly exaggerated” and based on false assumptions that ignore the limited scope of the spouse package. “NAHCON has made it clear that only a few services—mainly visas, flight tickets, and accommodation in Masha’ir and Madinah—are included,” he said.

Welcoming calls for formal investigation by agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sheikh Muhammad stated, “NAHCON has nothing to hide. The Commission is routinely audited by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation and remains fully compliant with all financial regulations.”

He expressed disappointment that after organizing what many consider the most successful Hajj operation in nearly 15 years—marked by praise rather than complaints—some are intent on tarnishing NAHCON’s reputation.

Sheikh Muhammad posed pointed questions: “Is it because the Commission is no longer operating under the old order of business as usual? Is it because the Chairman cannot be compromised? Or is it because he is an Islamic scholar and respected Sheikh, and there are those who feel threatened by his moral authority and upright leadership?”

He concluded, “Whatever the reason, time will reveal the truth. NAHCON remains committed to transparency, accountability, and service to the Nigerian Muslim community. Those who seek to discredit it for selfish or political reasons will, in the end, be put to shame.”

Share