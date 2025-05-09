2025 Hajj: FG Flags Off Inaugural Airlift Of Pilgrims In Imo

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday flagged off the Federal Government’s inaugural airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj, urging the pilgrims to represent the country with dignity and integrity during their spiritual journey.

The historic flag-off ceremony, held at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, marked the airport’s first international departure, with 64,188 Nigerians scheduled to participate in 2025 Hajj.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President commended Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his leadership in promoting national unity and religious inclusion, highlighting the symbolic significance of hosting the inaugural Hajj airlift from the South East.

“Let me also take a moment to commend His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for fostering this atmosphere of religious tolerance, mutual respect, and inclusion,” Shettima said.

“His support is both heartening and symbolic of a nation coming into harmony with itself.”

Delivering President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill message to the pilgrims, Shettima affirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting citizens in all spheres of life.

He stated that the President had made all necessary provisions to ensure a successful 2025 Hajj operation.

“As spiritual travelers, you are also ambassadors of Nigeria,” Shettima told the departing pilgrims.

“Your conduct, your devotion, and your unity must reflect the values we hold dear. This responsibility is not light—it is noble.”

The Vice President urged pilgrims and officials alike to approach the exercise with dedication and vigilance, warning that any oversight or misconduct could jeopardize the mission.

“There is no room for negligence where lives, hopes, and sacred obligations converge,” he cautioned.

“Let this Hajj be remembered not only for its spiritual significance but also for the excellence of its execution.”

Shettima also praised the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and its partners for their role in organizing the 2025 Hajj, emphasizing the need for all logistics officers to uphold their duties as sacred trusts.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma celebrated the milestone in Imo State’s aviation history, describing the day as one of pride and achievement.

“The airport, built over 40 years ago through communal efforts, reflects our collective journey,” Uzodimma said.

“This inaugural international flight opens new economic opportunities and investment prospects for Imo State and the South East.”

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the support and approvals that made the event possible and announced that Christian pilgrimages would also soon depart from the same airport, further enhancing its regional and national relevance.

