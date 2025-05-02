2025 Hajj: Don’t Travel With Kolanuts, Shaving Sticks –Ogun Govt Warns

Share

The Ogun State Government has warned intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj not to travel with Kolanuts, Shaving sticks.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo, during the final round of sensitisation and distribution of Hajj materials at Abeokuta on Monday. According to Alhaji Taiwo , preparations for this year’s Hajj operations are already in top gear.

He emphasized that all vaccinations and medical screenings are being conducted in line with the directives of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Arabian authorities.

“The board is fully engaged in sensitising pilgrims on the rituals of Hajj, pre-departure expectations, and proper conduct while in the Holy land of Makkah and Madinah,” he said.

“Essential materials including travel bags, uniforms, Identity cards, hijabs, and other items have also been distributed to the pilgrims.”

He however issued a stern warning to all intending pilgrims to avoid carrying prohibited items such as kolanuts, knives, blades, scissors, and shaving sticks, noting that such items are strictly forbidden by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Taiwo further urged pilgrims to comply with all guidelines laid down by the Saudi authorities to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage experience.

Commending Governor Dapo Abiodun for his continued support, the Executive Secretary underscored the importance of the final orientation programme in preparing the pilgrims for a spiritually fulfilling Hajj.

Also speaking at the event, the Governor’s Consultant on Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Iskeel Lawal, advised the pilgrims to maintain exemplary conduct during the pilgrimage and serve as good ambassadors of the state.

In a show of appreciation, one of the intending pilgrims, Mr. Ajibade Mojeed, lauded the state government for providing comprehensive sensitisation and medical services ahead of the journey.

