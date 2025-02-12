2025 Hajj: CSO Warns Against Sabotaging NAHCON

Share

The Nigerian Hajj Media Support Team (NHMST) yesterday cautioned the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board and private tour operators against action capable of botching the trip to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj.

The civil society organisation (CSO) monitoring and reporting hajj in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia vowed to expose individuals out to frustrate the preparations for the pilgrimage.

In a statement by National Coordinator Ibrahim Nagarta, the group pledged to resist any plans to sabotage the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). NHMST referenced the recent foul cry over the alleged service provider’s contract cancellation by NAHCON, and issues related to hajj fare and dollar rate being orchestrated by some individuals in the industry against NAHCON.

The statement said: “Though those that orchestrated the heat successfully attracted the much attention they so desired. “But unfortunately, it was a total failure because the narrative could not hit the target. “They failed because it was not NAHCON that cancelled the supposed contract.”

Share

Please follow and like us: