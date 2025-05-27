2025 Hajj: 34,647 Nigerian Pilgrims Received In Makkah – NAHCON

Share

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday said 34,647 Nigerian pilgrims have so far been received in Makkah from Madina to perform the 2025 Hajj rites.

The Deputy Coordinator of NAHCON Office in Makkah, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Makkah yesterday.

Shutti, who is also the Director, Inspectorate and Compliance, said that the commission was fully prepared to assist the pilgrims to have hitch-free Hajj operations.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to inform you that so far so good; we have received 34,647 as of yesterday (Sunday).

“But as I’m talking to you now, some pilgrims have been ushered into their accommodation in Makkah, and we want to inform you that we are on course. We are fully prepared to assist the guests of Allah so that they will have Hajj Mabur,” he said.

According to him, NAHCON has been having series of meetings with service providers and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj. “Even at the level of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we have been having these update meetings.

“And during the meeting, we reviewed the level of ourvoperations, what we have been doing, and what is to be done. It is just to make sure that all i’s are dotted and all t’s are crossed toward the success of the Hajj operations.”

Shutti also commended the Saudi authorities for giving the commission the necessary consular backup toward the success of the Hajj.

He added: “We also want to use this medium to appreciate our chief host in the kingdom, I mean the two missions – the Nigerian embassy in Riyadh and the Nigerian Consulate-General in Jeddah.

