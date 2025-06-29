2025 HAJJ: 27,316 Pilgrims Transported Back To Nigeria – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says 27,316 out of 41,668 pilgrims have so far been transported back to Nigeria,

The commission said the final inbound transportation of Nigerian pilgrims will be shifted to July 2 due to unforeseen disruptions.

NAHCON said this in a statement issued by its Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Abuja on Thursday.

Usara said, “NAHCON wishes to inform the public, particularly 2025 Hajj pilgrims, their families, and stakeholders, that the return leg Hajj airlift operations have improved significantly with carriers securing an increase in slot allocations.

“Nigeria’s carriers have since June 22 been allocated up to seven flights per day at the ratio of 2-2-2-1.”

The NAHCON spokesperson said the general pace of operations had been slower than anticipated due to post-Hajj airspace congestion and flight cancellations for various reasons.

“However, despite the increase in slots, the return airlift of pilgrims may not be concluded by June 28 as earlier projected.

“This may not be possible until Tuesday, 2nd July 2025- approximately six days away, barring any further unforeseen disruptions.

“Out of the total 41,668 Nigerian pilgrims airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, over 27,316 have already been transported back to Nigeria.”

According to her, this number excludes multitudes that returned to the country through regular flights due to their urgent demands at home.

“Of the remaining number of pilgrims, Max Air has 6,019 with an aircraft capacity of 1,120 daily, having two wide-bodied aircraft with 560 seats each.

“UMZA Aviation Services is left with 4,850 passengers divided between two aircraft with a 484-seat capacity and 312 for a total of 796.

“FlyNas has 2,480 pilgrims left with a carriage capacity of 819 passengers daily.

“Air Peace is left with 1,635 pilgrims with an aircraft of 315,” she said.

According to her, NAHCON remains determined to facilitate the earliest possible return for all pilgrims.