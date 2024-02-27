2025 Guber: Anambra Needs Senator Ubah – Ikedife

Mr Dozie Ikedife, (Jnr), All Progressives Congress (APC), South East Organizing Secretary, has assured the National Body of the party of their readiness to take over from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), come 2025, looking at the rate of defection into APC in Anambra State today.

Mr Dozie, however, described APGA as a party that had squandered the political mandate given to it by the Anambra electorate.

Speaking in an interview, Ikedife said, the people’s choice and the best person positioned to wrestle power from Governor Chukwuma Soludo remained Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah who is on the front line for the election come 2025.

“He described Ubah as a popular politician in the entire Anambra state and beyond who not only has a proven track record but has demonstrated, he has the capacity to win any elections in Anambra and beyond.

“Ubah has a track record and APC is going to bring somebody who has a track record to win the support of people in Anambra South, Central and North Senatorial districts.

“We believe that Ubah is the option for the APC right now. The reason is that we are going for the electoral contest and that’s about winning votes and getting the support of the people.

It’s on record that the rerun election that took place in his Senatorial District,

Ikedife said, “Don’t forget that he is the Senator Representing Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s Senatorial District, he has proved his Strength in the just concluded rerun election between APGA and YPP in his senatorial zone recently, taking over the two Federal Constituency Nnewi Federal and Orumba North&South Federal Constituency from APGA, in Anambra State, The Senator Ubah will defeat anybody, any day from the Anambra South Senatorial district”, he maintained

“Right now, I believe that he is the person best positioned to win the support of the people in Anambra South, Central and North Senatorial Districts in Anambra State.

“And with his political antecedents, his main base is the business community and Anambra is a business hub. So, the majority of Anambra people are in business and they can identify the ideologies of one of their own.

“I believe that when Senator Ubah gets the ticket of the APC, he is going to have a landslide victory in the Anambra governorship election,” he noted.

Ikedife disclosed, that Ubah had already promised to conduct a local government election in six months when he assumed office as Governor, adding that the party leadership would hold him to that promise for the foundation of democracy to be redeemed in Anambra State.

According to him, there were enough indices to conclude that the Anambra people would not risk giving their mandate again to the APGA but would rather support the APC as the best option.

“The State Governor has reneged on a lot of his promises. He has failed to conduct the local government election which is the foundation of democracy. He has failed to conduct the election and he has continued with double taxation. That’s too bad. The government has no respect for the masses of Anambra State.

“If you look at the cream of membership of our great party, APC, in Anambra State, it’s easy for APC to produce a strong candidate and whoever emerges on the platform of the APC will be better than what we have now in Anambra State.

“Look at how the government manhandles artisans and how they treat traders in the State. That’s not good at all. The current administration treats the Anambra people with disdain.

“When APC government comes on board, we are going to conduct local government election in the State. APC government is going to connect Anambra State to the centre and our party will bring governance to the grassroots. These are some of the things that are important to the Anambra people.

“Right now, the South East has five States and the APC is controlling two out of the five and APC has more National Assembly members from the South East. APC has more elected representatives from the South East. Then what is the basis for parading APGA as an Igbo party?

On whether APGA with Igbo party mentality would not hamper the chances of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election, Ikedife dismissed that as a slogan by few people in the Southeast.

“APC is the party that is saying, hey, South East look at me, I’m the party that can treat you better than the APGA. APGA has been governing Anambra State for the past 18 years with nothing to show for it. APGA is a disaster in Anambra State and that’s why the State is the most underdeveloped in the South East.

“Soludo came and said, he was going to give us Taiwan, Dubai and all of that in Anambra State. But he can’t afford Abakiliki. Go to Ebonyi State and see what is happening there, genuine development. Now, all we are asking Soludo is to give us Abakiliki. He should not worry about Taiwan or Dubai which we know is a pipe dream for him. Let Anambra look like Abakiliki or Imo, “Ikedife tasked Soludo.

He enjoined the Igbo in the East to find a way to embrace the APC as their choice of political party.

In Conclusion, he advises, Ndigbo that APC is the way to go. The remaining three States, Anambra, Enugu and Abia must make it a point of duty to embrace the APC which has the assurances to connect the entire South East to national politics”. he concludes.